Spring Lake Village Council considers purchasing corner property for development

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake is considering spending $335,000 to purchase a property at 205 West Savidge Street for potential development.

The consideration comes following the purchase of the Spring Lake Floral property next door in July.

There are currently no plans for the properties on the corner of Savidge and North Jackson. The village is inviting developers to submit their ideas for the corner.

A local hair stylist who has been operating out of the building for 15 years says she has mixed feelings about the news.

"I'm sure it will be a good thing, but it does also make me sad," Katherine Brandt said.

Brandt says her connection to the space runs deep.

"I love this building and everything about this town. So it's, I think it's all good growth, but it's still sad," Brandt said.

Just down the road at Hair Creations, owner Darla Long says the new proposal joins a long list of changes she has seen since moving into her building 28 years ago.

"Over the years, I've seen a lot of diverse businesses, mom and pop, places," Long said. "People have left and I don't know why."

Long says she would like to see something go into the space that will encourage more people to come downtown — like a new restaurant, bakery or even a bowling alley.

"If you could bring anything like that, to bring people together, to me, that would be an awesome thing to have here," Long said.

As for Brandt, she's taking the news in stride and plans to open a new storefront just down the road in the plaza near Front Porch.

"I had mixed feeling for it, but you know it gives me opportunity to be somewhere else and have new people come to my new salon," Brandt said.

