Spring Lake Township launches facade grant program to boost local business visibility

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake Township is launching a new program hoping to bring more attention to businesses on M-104.

Every summer, businesses along the M-104 corridor see steady streams of traffic heading to Grand Haven beaches, but many drivers pass by without a second glance at local establishments.

"I think people think we'll get busy in the summer, but people tend to kind of just cruise right on past and head to Grand Haven and the beach," said Jen Fricano, owner of Ted's Eatery and Bar.

Hearing concerns from business owners, township trustees approved a new facade grant program to make the district more appealing to passing motorists. Starting next year, businesses can apply for matching grants of up to $10,000, with two being awarded.

"We know that we have some backups along M-104 with traffic coming into town… while you're waiting there in traffic… what we would like to do is have more attractive buildings for you to look at while you're waiting," the township's Community Development Director Lucas Hill said.

Hill said the program will be useful to businesses and help with the township's overall goal of improving the economic health and revitalization of the district.

"M-104 really historically has been a lot of mom and pop shops where every penny counts and so this could really provide that incentive to those business owners to do something that they've been maybe putting off," Hill said.

Fricano and her husband opened Ted's along the 104 corridor in 2018. Despite being located in what seems like a prime spot for visitors, she said locals have been the backbone keeping Spring Lake businesses running.

"Spring Lake has a lot of great restaurants, a lot of things to offer and we want to be more than that," Fricano said.

As the township hopes the program will encourage more people to stop and visit, Fricano believes it could significantly boost her business's success.

"The facade grants are actually great, because our front is actually a little lackluster. So it would be great to have some updates and some money to do that," Fricano said.

