Spring Lake Township considering street lights, signage and roundabout in corridor improvement plan

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake Township has begun developing a corridor improvement plan for M-104, aiming to enhance safety and make the area more business-friendly as traffic volume continues to increase.

WATCH: Spring Lake Township corridor improvement plan could include new roundabout

Spring Lake Township corridor improvement plan could include new roundabout

The township's efforts come following the village's initiative to improve the corridor.

Alex Rogalla, who has owned the Spring Lake Orchard Market for just under a decade, said upgrades are overdue for the growing area.

"It's just long overdue. It's time for some upgrades," Rogalla acknowledged. "We've seen quite an increase in the volume of traffic going in here. Especially when you get into the spring and summer months."

The township has started the process of creating a corridor improvement plan with hopes of improving safety and making the area more inviting. Rogalla, who also serves on the corridor improvement board, said they are considering additions like new signage, landscaping and lighting.

"One of our main focuses in the area is for not only growth and development but also to try and improve and just try to upgrade," Rogalla said.

Township officials are considering bringing a new roundabout to the intersection at 148th Avenue as part of the plan. Sarah Lewis, who works at the Dollar General on the corner, said traffic has worsened and she hopes something gets done to address it.

"Traffic is so hectic. In the summertime around Coast Guard [Festival] and stuff we get a lot of people cutting through the parking lot. It's just a crazy mess," Lewis admitted. "It would be nice to see some new things around here."

Rogalla said the new plan, which should take about a year to develop, will allow them to set their sights on how they want to see the corridor grow over the next 10 to 15 years.

"Just trying to improve and make it a better place for our community number one and then those visiting us," Rogalla said.

Spring Lake Township has selected a consultant to start developing the plan. Throughout the year-long process, there will be multiple community engagement opportunities. Officials will present findings and provide action strategies once the plan is completed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube