SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake village officials are developing a corridor improvement plan aimed at encouraging the millions of beachgoers who drive through town each summer to stop and visit local businesses instead of simply passing by.

WATCH: Village of Spring Lake considering corridor improvement plan

Village of Spring Lake considering corridor improvement plan

Every summer, about 2 million people travel through Spring Lake on their way to the beach in Grand Haven, creating a steady stream of potential customers for local businesses along the route.

Joe Stalec, the owner of Stan's Bar and a member of the Downtown Development Authority board in Spring Lake said many visitors treat the village a s a drive-through destination rather than a place to stop and explore.

"To tell you the truth we don’t get a lot of stop ins. But we do get a lot of summer traffic that people have RVs in the area or summer homes," Stalec admitted.

The challenge facing Spring Lake businesses is significant. Trent Dyer, owner of Brooklyn's Bagels, explained the difficulty of attracting customers from the constant flow of traffic.

"Savidge is definitely a vein to a lot of different places and there's one way in one way out kind of thing and pulling them in is tough," Dyer said.

While Dyer reports that business has been strong for Brooklyn's Bagels, he has observed that not all local businesses are experiencing the same success. He noted a recent slowdown in the area's overall growth and development.

"In the past we've seen some more growth and more cleanup recently, but then over the last year or so it feels like it's slowed down a little bit," Dyer explained.

Stalec said he's familiar of the challenges local businesses face. He believes the new corridor improvement plan will enhance the village's curb appeal and encourage more people will stop and spend.

"[The plan] is one of our high agenda items and I think that will be a big improvement for the look of Spring Lake," Stalec said.

Village officials are still working to finalize the corridor improvement plant.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube