Spring Lake launches trail etiquette effort following reports of "close calls" with e-bikes on trails

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake Township officials are warning e-bike and scooter riders to slow down or lose their privileges, as walkers report more dangerous instances on the trails.

WATCH: Spring Lake launches trail etiquette effort after "close calls" with e-bikes

Spring Lake launches trail etiquette effort after "close calls" with e-bikes

To combat the problem, the township is launching a "Culture of Kindness" campaign aimed at slowing down e-bike and scooter riders on its trail system after residents reported a growing number of close calls with faster-moving riders who fail to warn walkers.

The township has 25 miles of bike paths throughout the township and village, giving neighbors a way to walk and bike around the area. Signs on the trails currently prohibit all motorized vehicles, including e-bikes — but enforcement has proven difficult.

Spring Lake Township Supervisor Jerry Rabideau acknowledged the challenge of policing the existing rules.

"There's a very black and white area that's non-motorized. But let's face it, the challenge of being able to enforce that is very difficult," Rabideau admitted.

Rather than pursue immediate enforcement, the township is responding with new signage and etiquette reminders on the trails. Rabideau said the campaign is meant to educate riders — but warned that stricter rules could follow if behavior does not improve.

"Look it e-bikes are here, and I think there's a purpose for them we just have to use them wisely and respectfully and find a manner that's going to be appropriate, otherwise the solutions may not be as favorable as everybody would like," Rabideau said.

Lifelong Spring Lake resident Gera Peel said the problem has become impossible to ignore.

"I know we're a small community, but it's, it's a big problem," Peel said.

Peel, who lives directly on the bike path and has been walking the trails since they were first paved, said close calls have become routine.

"Absolutely, 100% happens pretty often. It has scared more than just me. I've watched it happen with other people," Peel said.

She said faster riders frequently pass without warning, creating dangerous situations for walkers.

Peel said she welcomes the township's response.

"I think it's very much warranted and needed at this time," Peel said.

She added that she is not opposed to e-bikes on the trails — only asking that riders be more considerate.

"I understand the importance of e-bikes. I just think if more people could understand how it should really work on our trails and be courteous," Peel said.

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