Spring Lake grad Maddux Kipling signs to pitch for Michigan State, continuing a family D-I tradition

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — When Maddux Kipling steps on the field at Michigan State University he'll not only be fulfilling a dream of playing college baseball, but he'll also be creating a family tradition of Division I pitchers.

WATCH: Spring Lake grad signs to pitch for MSU, continuing a family D-I tradition

Spring Lake grad signs to pitch for MSU, continuing a family D-I tradition

Kipling, a Spring Lake graduate, will be the first player from his school in over a decade to compete at the Division I level, joining his father, Eric Kipling, who pitched for Central Michigan University more than 20 years ago.

"I think it was kind of like a really big dream and it was kind of far off in my head. I didn't really think it was going to happen," Maddux admitted.

The road to Michigan State started well before high school. Eric introduced his son to the game early, bending a few rules along the way.

"He was the illegal younger brother on the T-ball team of his older sister, so we broke a couple rules on age for that year," Eric laughed.

Eric has coached Maddux throughout his career, from Little League state finals to serving as his high school pitching coach. Despite his hands-on role, Eric is quick to point to his son's own drive as the reason for his success.

"He's been the ultimate student. He's been the one that he picks my brain, he asks questions," Eric said. "It's been a fun, amazing journey to watch him go from the little guy in our yard to the one who really made it his passion."

The father-son dynamic has not been without some friendly competition. Maddux has already taken note of the difference in program prestige between his path and his father's.

"He made a funny comment to me that, 'hey, Dad, you are kind of a mid-major Central Michigan guy, and I'm in the Power Four.' I'm like, 'yeah, that is cool. Be careful, sometimes those mid-majors beat up on you,'" Eric said.

From the T-ball field in Spring Lake to McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Despite the better talent and larger crowds, he said he's confident in the challenge, thanks to his dad's leadership.

"He just gives me the confidence that, like, what I'm doing is right, and that if I work hard… then I'm gonna like succeed… I feel like a lot of players don't have that, and I'm very grateful that I do," Maddux said.

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