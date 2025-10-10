Sheriff's Office searching for man who peeked inside apartment windows around Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple people living near the Grand Valley State University campus in Allendale say a man has been peering inside apartment windows during the night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating several suspicious incidents that started in late September and stretched into early October. Multiple residents near Pierce Street and 48th Avenue, just off the campus of GVSU, reported seeing a man peeking into windows.

Others told deputies they spotted a person in the area at times ranging from midnight to 3 a.m.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office A man is pictured in surveillance camera images after reports of a person peering inside apartment windows near Allendale.

The sheriff's office released several pictures of a person captured by surveillance cameras walking near multiple residences. Investigators are not sure if it is the same person in those pictures or if there are multiple people taking late night walks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Additional photos or videos of suspicious people in the Pierce Street and 48th Avenue area are specifically requested.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745-368).

