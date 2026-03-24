SEWAGE SPILL: 'No Body Contact Advisory' issued for portion of Grand River

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is warning people to avoid Ottawa Creek and parts of the Grand River in Allendale due to a sewage spill.

Officials in Ottawa County are advising people not to touch the water on a portion of the Grand River in Allendale and along Ottawa Creek after a sewage spill.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is asking the public to avoid fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and swimming in the impacted areas.

The affected stretch includes Ottawa Creek from Lake Michigan Drive to the Grand River, and on the Grand River from Lake Michigan Drive to 68th Avenue.

Ottawa Department of Public Health

The sewage spill was reported to the health department yesterday, but the county says it started as early as Thursday of last week.

The same area was under a no contact warning last month, Feb. 19-25.

The Department of Public Health advises anyone who has been in contact with water in this stretch to take the following precautions:

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash all exposed skin with soap and water.

Watch for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or skin irritation.

Contact a healthcare provider if any symptoms develop and report possible exposure to sewage-contaminated water.



This advisory will remain in effect until water sample results confirm the water is safe. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health will issue an update when that happens.

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