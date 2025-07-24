SAFETY FIRST: Despite the heat, strong wind and strong currents on Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — As summer heats up, anyone planning to take a dip in Lake Michigan is advised to exercise extreme caution due to potentially dangerous swimming conditions caused by wind.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, there have been 42 drownings in the Great Lakes this year, with 19 occurring in Lake Michigan.

IF YOU FIND YOURSELF IN A DROWNING SITUATION:



Flip: Turn onto your back to help keep your head above water.

Float: This keeps you calm, helps conserve energy, and allows you to breathe.

Follow: Once calm, look for a safe path to exit the water.

Winds are blowing from the south, parallel to the shoreline, which can create strong currents and dangerous situations for swimmers, especially in areas with piers, such as Grand Haven State Park. The wind can build up currents along the shore and pull swimmers into currents near the pier, creating conditions similar to a washing machine.

To stay safe, swimmers are encouraged to monitor the flag system at state beaches and parks. Grand Haven State Park typically updates its Facebook page with current beach conditions and flag warnings. Wednesday afternoon, red flags were flying.

A wave of one to two feet may not pose a hazard for adults but could be dangerous for young children, who may struggle to stand if knocked over. Dave Benjamin

The National Weather Service currently rates the swim and rip current risk as moderate, indicating that moderate waves and strong currents are likely. Only experienced swimmers should consider entering the water.

Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, offers crucial advice for those who find themselves struggling in the water: "If you are ever in the water and you're struggling, we want you to flip, float, and follow. So flip over your back and float, to keep your head above water, to calm yourself down from the fear and pancake drowning, and to conserve your energy and then follow a safe path out of the water. So you need to float first. Exit Strategy. Second. You don't float first, you might not get the opportunity for an exit strategy."

Benjamin cautions that even if the waves appear small, it's important not to underestimate their power. "If you see breaking waves, then there are dangerous currents. Now these dangerous currents will increase with the size of the waves," he said. A wave of one to two feet may not pose a hazard for adults but could be dangerous for young children, who may struggle to stand if knocked over. Parents are advised to maintain supervision of children in the water.

Additionally, Benjamin recommends that beachgoers bring a Coast Guard-approved life jacket in case they need to assist someone in distress. He emphasizes that the flag/light system is not infallible. "Even if it is green, use your best judgment. If there are waves, there is a current in the water. Low risk does not mean no risk," he added.

Stay safe and vigilant while enjoying Lake Michigan this summer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

