Ottawa County Fourth of July celebrations to check out this weekend

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Multiple communities across West Michigan are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations this weekend, offering residents and visitors a variety of ways to enjoy the holiday.

In Grand Haven, the 2025 Fourth of July fireworks display will light up the sky at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with officials recommending early arrival to secure parking and seating for the show.

FERRYSBURG

Ferrysburg will host a full day of festivities on Friday, July 4, beginning with a Pancake Breakfast with the Mayor from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the City Hall Gymnasium. The city's Fourth of July Parade will kickoff at 10:30 a.m., traveling from City Hall down Ridge Avenue and Pine Street before ending at William Ferry Park.

Following the parade, attendees can enjoy the Party in the Park at William Ferry Park, located at 110 Pine Street. The celebration will feature a flag-raising ceremony and live music, with events continuing until 11 p.m.

ALLENDALE

Allendale Charter Township is putting on its Fourth of July Celebration featuring Activities in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event includes games, live music, and entertainment options like face painting, balloon art, airbrush tattoos, caricatures and henna artists.

Car enthusiasts can check out the auto show while animal lovers can visit the petting zoo. Food trucks will also be there offering various dining options alongside the Lion's Club Chicken BBQ. The Allendale Historical Society Museum will open for tours during the celebration as well.

