Ottawa County emergency officials prepare for Grand River flooding to impact Robinson Township homes Wednesday

ROBINSON TWP, Mich. — Flood waters are expected to rise in Robinson Township this week, with the Grand River projected to crest just below moderate flood levels at 14.6 feet on Wednesday.

WATCH: Grand River flooding to impact Robinson Township homes Wednesday

Grand River flooding to impact Robinson Township homes Wednesday

Ottawa County Emergency Management's director Louis Hunt says the flooding could impact approximately 25 homes in the area.

"It's definitely much less than our record all time high, but again, every flood is somewhat unpredictable, and we definitely prepare," Louis Hunt said.

The county is asking homeowners to move their gas-powered vehicles to higher ground and shut off their utilities. Officials are also asking the general public to stay away from flooding and avoid walking or driving through flooded areas.

"Walking through those areas that have any kind of current water. Driving through those areas, you can easily be swept off your feet. And actually, vehicles are quite buoyant. So we certainly don't want to add to any of our problems there," Hunt said.

The river is expected to fall back below flood levels by Sunday or Monday.

Those who may be impacted by this week's flooding are encouraged to reach out to Ottawa County Emergency Management or call 211.

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