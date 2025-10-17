ALLENDALE, Mich. — A new housing option in Allendale is giving people with special needs the chance to live independently while receiving the support they need to thrive.

Harmony Communities, a nonprofit organization, recently opened a home in Allendale that will house four residents with special needs. The initiative addresses a growing need in Ottawa County, which is experiencing some of the fastest housing growth in Michigan but faces challenges with affordable housing options.

WATCH: Nonprofit expands to Allendale creating housing opportunities for people with special needs

Nonprofit expands to Allendale creating housing opportunities for people with special needs

Harmony Communities has four adult foster care homes licensed by the state of Michigan, along with apartments in the Hudsonville and Jenison area. The new home in Allendale now expands their services to 48 people.

For families like the Niergarths, this opportunity represents something they never thought would be possible for their son Kalob.

"He has a very rare syndrome there's no name for it…his is just the genetic code its 48-XXXY Syndrome," Kelly Niergarth said.

When Kalob was diagnosed, doctors told his parents Ken and Kelly that he would likely have developmental delays and most likely couldn't live on his own someday. The family assumed Kalob would live with them forever until they discovered Harmony Communities.

"When we came here, I was not expecting this," the Niergarth family said during their tour of the new facility.

The home is designed for residents who don't require 24/7 supervision but benefit from structured support. Sandra Baker, Harmony Communities Executive Director, explained the living arrangement provides a balance of independence and assistance.

"In this home we're housing people that don't need to be supervised 24/7. There will be an RA like in college and provide gentile oversight, frequent reminders, conflict management skills," Baker said.

Residents will have opportunities to learn various housework skills and other life skills while living in a supportive community environment.

Kalob says he's looking forward to moving in.

"When I walked into the place I was really shocked," Kalob Niergarth said.

"I think it's going to be really nice because I have buddies we can like hangout here or outside," he said.

His parents are thrilled that their son will experience independence they never thought he would achieve.

"To have three other buddies and be able to do their own thing, cook their own food and do their own laundry. I just can't wait for him to be able to take that next step in life," Ken Niergarth said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube