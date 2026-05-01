Newaygo fire captain resigns after his home searched under animal abuse warrant

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A Newaygo fire captain resigned this week after the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and animal control officers searched his home as part of an animal abuse investigation.

WATCH: Newaygo fire captain resigns after sheriff's search warrant executed at home

Newaygo fire captain resigns after sheriff's search warrant executed at home

Newaygo County court records show a judge granted a search warrant on Monday, April 27 allowing investigators to search the home of then-Captain Jason Newfer. Animal control officers were authorized to collect any evidence of animal abuse.

The Newaygo Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it placed Newfer on administrative leave after being briefed on the investigation. Newfer submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, April 30.

So far, neither the sheriff's office nor the prosecutor's office has announced any charges against Newfer.

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