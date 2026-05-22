Michigan restaurants report declining sales & traffic as Grand Haven businesses prepare for summer season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven is gearing up for summer, but local restaurants and lodging businesses are heading into the season facing tougher economic challenges than businesses in many other parts of the country.

WATCH: Grand Haven restaurants 'optimistic' despite economic headwinds ahead of summer season

Grand Haven restaurants 'optimistic' despite economic headwinds ahead of summer season

A recent survey from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association (MRLA) found more than half of Michigan's restaurants and lodges reported decreasing sales and customer traffic to start the year compared to last year. In March, 51% reported a decreases in sales, compared to 39% nationally, while 55% saw customer traffic drop versus 46% nationwide.

Steve Loftis, owner of Snug Harbor, said it has been a difficult year so far for those in the hospitality industry.

"Hospitality is very challenged in the state of Michigan," Loftis said. "Costs have gone up, employment costs have gone way up, the cost of goods."

Smokey Jose's is one of the newest restaurants in Grand Haven. Owner Jack Armstrong said the business is aware of the financial pressures visitors may be feeling, including higher gas prices, and has made changes in response.

"We've tried to really be conscious of people having a tighter wallet right now."

Armstrong said he still expects a strong summer season as the restaurant has grown its presence in the community.

"We expect to see more people than we had, because we've become established now."

Members of the hospitality industry are concerned about the possibility of lower spending and tourism this summer, but business owners say they are holding out hope for another strong season on the lakeshore.

"We think it's going to be a great summer," Armstrong said.

"Grand Haven's open for business, and we're excited to see guests come out," Loftis said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube