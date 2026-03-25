Michigan bill aims to protect historic racetracks from new housing development nuisance claims

MARNE, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing are considering legislation that would protect racetracks across Michigan from being shut down due to new housing developments.

WATCH: Michigan bill aims to protect historic racetracks from nuisance claims

Michigan bill aims to protect historic racetracks from nuisance claims

The bill ensures that new housing developments can't force out historic racetracks with nuisance claims.

Organizers at Berlin Raceway, gearing up for their 76th season, say the legislation comes as a sign of relief as Ottawa County works to build more than 16,000 new homes over the next five years.

"The county is growing quickly. Housing is popping up really quick, and I think it's a great effort to protect and appreciate established race tracks," said Andrew Postma, the director of operations at the track.

Postma said they work with the community to ensure their good neighbors.

Alyshia Sorenson the owner of the Interurban Depot Cafe said the track is essential to the area.

"We get drivers in here, local drivers. They'll bring their teams in on Saturdays, before they go to the practice. The track's just always been a huge part of our community," Sorenson said.

Sorenson and Postma say their grateful for the legislation protecting local communities like theres.

"I think it's amazing that they want to protect it. It's a huge part of everything. And it should be protected," Sorenson said.

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