Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Haven Allendale Spring Lake

Actions

Man from Ohio drowns in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven City Beach

Screenshot 2025-08-11 164107.png
Grand Haven Surf Cam
Whitecaped waves roll into the beach at Grand Haven on August 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025-08-11 164107.png
Posted
and last updated

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Ohio died Monday while swimming in Lake Michigan.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Isaiah Edmond was in the water off of City Beach just after 1:30 p.m. when other swimmers notices he was struggling. A friend and others were able to get to him with a life ring, bringing him back to the shore.

But Edmond was unresponsive, according to public safety. Officers and paramedics began CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

The teen was pronounced dead at the beach.

A Beach Hazard Statement was in place at the time from South Haven to Whitehall for waves up to 5 feet with strong currents.

LAKE MICHIGAN FORECAST.png

Weather Articles

Red flags at a number of West Michigan beaches today

Reece Cole

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER