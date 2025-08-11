Man from Ohio drowns in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven City Beach

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An 18-year-old from Ohio died Monday while swimming in Lake Michigan.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Isaiah Edmond was in the water off of City Beach just after 1:30 p.m. when other swimmers notices he was struggling. A friend and others were able to get to him with a life ring, bringing him back to the shore.

But Edmond was unresponsive, according to public safety. Officers and paramedics began CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

The teen was pronounced dead at the beach.

A Beach Hazard Statement was in place at the time from South Haven to Whitehall for waves up to 5 feet with strong currents.

