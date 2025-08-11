Beach Hazards & Small Craft Advisories Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Another day with dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches in our area.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY now through 5p Monday from South Haven to Whitehall for high wave action, strong currents, and expected dangerous swimming conditions.

Wave action as of 11 A.M. was 3 to 5 foot waves on south side beaches in South Haven, Holland and Grand Haven.

While you can dip your toes in to cool off as highs will reach the upper 80s along the lake, piers may be heavily swamped by waves crashing due to the strong winds. Be cautious and aware out on Lake Michigan today!

Expect 2 to 4 foot waves at times again on Tuesday, but swim risk will be significantly lower come Wednesday.

