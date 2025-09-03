Loutit District Library adding new Makerspace and art studio

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is working to bring new learning opportunities to the community through the development of two new creation spaces.

The library announced it is creating a Makerspace and traditional art studio which will allow for new hands-on learning opportunities and provide a space to display local artwork.

The new spaces will feature a range of tools and resources, from 3D printing, etching and robotics to traditional crafting and other art forms.

The upgrades are made possible through a $200,000 donation from the Waander family.

Ellen Peters, the executive director for the library, says the library sent out a survey to residents earlier this year which helped it decide on the new Makerspace and art studio.

"Art was huge on the list and also technology and so this blends both things," Peters explained.

Peters acknowledged that technology is changing and hopes the new spaces will make the library "more relevant" in the community.

"We'll always be about books, but we're about learning and there's different ways of learning and we're trying to provide them all," Peters said.

Construction is slated to begin at the end of this year. Peters says she's hoping the library can hold a ribbon-cutting for the new spaces by the end of summer 2026.

