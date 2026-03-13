GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven students are taking action to preserve the city's public artwork and historical pieces — and they say the effort could have a lasting impact on the community.

WATCH: Local students push to preserve Grand Haven's public art and historical pieces

Local students push to preserve Grand Haven's public art and historical pieces

Students with Ottawa Area ISD spent the past eight weeks working with city leaders to develop ways to preserve and encourage more public artwork at minimal cost to the city. The project focuses on pieces like the Pere Marquette, coal tipple, the Fish sculpture and the purple dog sculpture downtown — historical works that have become something of an afterthought due to the cost of maintaining them.

Norma Kodi, a Grand Haven High School senior involved in the project, said the goal is to help the public understand the value of the art around them.

"We want people to understand why these — why this art is set out for the public to see. Like, why is it there, and why we need people to help," Kodi said.

Kodi acknowledged that while the pieces are an important part of Grand Haven's identity, upkeep has proven to be a challenge.

"These artifacts is an important part of Grand Haven, but it just — it was a lot to maintain," Kodi said.

In a presentation to city council in early March, students proposed forming an art committee to decide when and where pieces should be displayed. They also called for the creation of a preservation plan, along with expanded volunteer and promotional opportunities.

Students pointed to nearby lakeshore communities, including Holland and Saugatuck, as examples of cities that have found success with similar approaches.

Jaya Harris, a Grand Haven High School junior, said those communities have established systems for managing public art that Grand Haven currently lacks.

"They have people that are in control of what gets put out and how much it's going to cost if it's going to be a good add to the community. And Grand Haven didn't. So just really like putting that option on the table," Harris said.

Students said they hope their proposals will bring greater awareness and appreciation to the arts and culture of their community.

"I think Grand Haven is a very nice beach town and, I think if we do more marketing, like other towns do, maybe we'll bring more interest as well," Kodi said.

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