Lawmakers propose $500 million to combat invasive mussels threatening Great Lakes fishing industry

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are working on new legislation to help Great Lakes fishermen combat invasive mussels that are harming the ecosystem and devastating the local fishing industry.

The proposed legislation would allocate $500 million over the next 10 years to treat invasive species like Quagga mussels, which have covered most of the lakebed in Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. These mussels take nutrients away from smaller fish, impacting lake trout and whitefish populations and making fishing much more challenging.

David Engel, a longtime charter boat captain whose family has been fishing on Lake Michigan for four generations, said the legislation is overdue. Based out of Saugatuck for over 100 years, the Engel family has witnessed dramatic changes in the fishing industry.

"There used to be 45 charter boats in Saugatuck and now there's five," Engel said.

The invasive Quagga mussels have become so pervasive that they're visible even in deep waters. Engel uses underwater cameras to monitor fishing conditions and frequently encounters the mussels.

"We got these cameras that we put down and see the fish bite and see what's on the bottom, you can be out there in 400 feet of water and there's Quaggas down there and we're hooking them on the lines and stuff," Engel said.

Scientists confirm that Quagga mussels now cover most of the lakebed in both Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, fundamentally altering the ecosystem by filtering nutrients that native fish species depend on for survival.

While Engel acknowledges the restoration process will be lengthy, he welcomes federal intervention.

"You know, it's going to take years and years and years. So, any available federal money is warmly welcome," Engel said.

The bipartisan proposal from Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) and Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Tipton) is expected to be introduced on Monday.

