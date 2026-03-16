Hundreds of authors coming to Grand Haven for Third Coast Author and Book Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Hundreds of authors are heading to Grand Haven for the Third Coast Author and Book Festival on Saturday, March 21.

Now in its second year, the festival will bring 320 authors — including 70 from Michigan — to downtown businesses, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, and Central Park Place. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Readers will have the opportunity to purchase books, including limited editions and signed copies, directly from authors throughout the day, or browse selections at local bookstores.

The festival is organized by Mike O'Brien, owner of The Book Cellar. In its first year, the event drew between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees. With a full year of planning behind him, O'Brien said he is expecting between 22,000 and 25,000 people this year.

New this year, the festival will feature author panels where attendees can hear from writers about what inspires them, motivates them, and helps them push through challenges.

One of the featured panels is a Horror Panel, which will include Richard Chizmar, a New York Times bestselling author who has worked with Stephen King.

The festival concludes with a free concert at Central Park Place featuring Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils starting at 5 p.m.

Authors will be stationed at venues throughout downtown Grand Haven, including:

Borr's Shoes and Accessories

Grand Haven Surf Shop

New Holland Pinwheel Kitchen

Grand Finale Deli and Bakeshop

Aldea Coffee

Glick's

The Book Cellar

The Bookman

Fashion Forward Consignments

JW's Wine

Down To Earth

Grand Haven Vinegar and Oil

Barfoot Dave's

Lark's

MacKite

Must Love Dogs

Algeria Boutique

The Paper Place

Silver Fire Gallery and Gifts

Tlaquepaque

J. Morgan Fine Jewelers

Soulshine Juice

Blueberry Haven

Patricia's Chocolate

Salon 206

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