Historic tall ships sailing into Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People in Grand Haven have a chance to set sail on Lake Michigan as two historic tall ships make their way to the waterfront this weekend.

The 80-foot schooner When and If was built in 1939, and the 115-foot schooner Liberty Clipper, otherwise known as Boston's Tall Ship, will dock at Grand Haven's harbor Thursday, Aug. 7-10.

Visitors will learn about maritime history while also getting hands-on experience with daily sails as well as sunset and twilight excursions.

On these excursions guests will get insight into traditional sailing techniques and will also be allowed to participate in the sailing experience.

Tickets and additional information is at:

https://www.sailwhenandif.com/

https://www.libertyclipper.com/

