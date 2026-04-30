High gas prices near $5 a gallon spark tourism concerns for West Michigan lakeshore businesses

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Gas prices at some locations across West Michigan jumped to just under $5 a gallon this week, raising concerns among economists and lakeshore businesses about the impact on this year's summer travel season.

WATCH: High gas prices raise tourism concerns for West Michigan lakeshore

High gas prices raise tourism concerns for West Michigan lakeshore

Eric Scott, general manager at the Baymont Inn in Grand Haven, said the spike could affect how people plan their trips.

"It's going to hurt a lot of people. It's going to affect a lot of travel," Scott said.

The Baymont Inn typically draws thousands of reservations each summer. Scott said he still expects a busy season, but anticipates a dip — particularly from out-of-state visitors.

"We get a lot of visitors from Canada. I think that's going to decrease. I don't think it's going to cancel out travel, but people are going to be more strategic about how they travel," Scott said.

Brian Long, director of supply management research at Grand Valley State University, said it may be too soon to predict the full impact, but believes some travelers will adjust their habits.

"There's going to be some people that are going to look at this and say, Wait a minute, I'm going to have to restrict the amount of driving that I do this summer," Long said.

Despite the anticipated slowdown, Scott said he sees a potential upside. Higher gas prices could keep more people closer to home — and that could mean more visitors choosing a nearby destination like Grand Haven.

"We're going to see a lot more local people, and a lot of people that are going to come to Grand Haven for the day and maybe stay overnight as, like an impulse kind of buy," Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube