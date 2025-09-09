Happening this weekend: Carnival, hot air balloons at M-45 Celebration in Allendale

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The M-45 Celebration returns Saturday, September 13 bringing a full day of activities to Allendale Community Park.

The event kicks off with the Leprino M-45 5K Run and continues throughout the day with live music, a car show, a carnival, and a number of opportunities to check out local Allendale businesses. The day wraps up with tethered hot air balloon rides and a drone show.

LIST OF ACTIVITIES AND TIMES:

8 a.m. - Leprino M45 Run

9 a.m. - M45 Market - Craft, Artisan & Vendor Fair

9 a.m. - Car Show

10 a.m. - Family Music: Funky Brewster (1:00 PM), Rocket Fuel Haulers (6:30 PM)

11 a.m. - Food Fest

12 p.m. - Carnival Rides & Kid Zone

1 p.m. - Live Music

1 p.m. - Beer & Cider Tent Opens

5 p.m. - Hot Air Balloon Rides

Dusk - Drone Show

To register for the M45 Run or to find parking and other pertinent information click here.

