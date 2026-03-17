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GVSU Women's Basketball headed to the Elite Eight in Pittsburgh next week

GVSU Women's Basketball 2026 courtesy GVSUWBB
GVSU Women's Basketball
GVSU Women's Basketball 2026 courtesy GVSUWBB
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ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State University Women's Basketball team are officially top of the Midwest Region and area headed to the Elite Eight once again.

The Lakers beat Norwood 69-59 in the championship game. It's the team's third regional title in the last five seasons. The won the DII Women's Basketball National Championship last year.

Paige VanStee earned the Tournament Most Outstanding Player with a career-high 30 points, hitting 11-15 from the field, and seven rebounds. Nicole Kamin was also selected fro the All-Tournament team, totaling 18 points in the game including four three-pointers.

The team heads to Pittsburgh for a Tuesday, March 24 game in the Elite Eight. Their opponent hasn't been decided yet.

You can check out the DII Women's Basketball Bracket here.

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