Grand Valley State women's basketball headed to the DII National Championship

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State women's basketball team is headed back to the National Championship for the second year in a row!

The team beat Alabama Huntsville 61-39 in the Final Four on Thursday night.

Highlights shared by the team: Paige VanStee with a game-high 21 points and six rebounds, Nicole Kamin with 13 points and nine rebounds.

They'll face second seed Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the title. The game airs on ESPN+.

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