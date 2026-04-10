Grand Haven's Lucky Bucket won't reopen after 'successful' first season, hoping to lease the space

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular storefront on Grand Haven's main street announced they won't be reopening as foot traffic begins to pick up for the summer.

WATCH: Lucky Bucket won't reopen after 'successful' first season, hoping to rent space

Lucky Bucket won't reopen after 'successful' first season, hoping to rent space

The Lucky Bucket, a popular fried fish spot in the first block of Washington Avenue, announced they will not return despite a successful first season.

The business announced their plans on Facebook:

"The Lucky Bucket will not be open for the 2026 season. Serving fresh fish downtown Grand Haven last Summer was a dream come true & support for seafood downtown - in every way - was even better than we hoped. Thanks to everyone who came out to give us a try - maybe we'll be back down the road a bit."

They said while they may come back in the future, they want to give someone else a chance to, "bring something tasty, fun and interesting to downtown Grand Haven." Their plan is to continue ownership of the building and rent it out.

The news came as quite a shock for residents and local business owners. Kelly Larson owns a number of area businesses, and also serves as the chair of the city's Economic Development/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board. She said the business closing just before foot traffic starts to pick up is less than ideal.

"We have our shoulder seasons and the holidays, but if we're going to make any money, it's going to be in the summertime. So the timing of this is a little tricky," Larson admitted.

However, she said she's confident they'll be able to fill the building by the height of summer, and says she's excited to see what's next.

"Certainly we'll help target and get this filled as soon as we can," Larson said.

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