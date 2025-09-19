GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A longtime staple on Grand Haven's main street will close its doors at the end of September after 27 years in business.

Jumpin Java, which has operated on Washington Avenue for the past 22 years, announced on Facebook that its last day will be Sept. 30. Grand Finale Bistro and Cafe from Spring Lake will take over the building.

WATCH: Grand Haven's Jumpin Java to close after 27 years, familiar restaurant taking over

Grand Haven's Jumpin Java to close after 27 years, familiar restaurant taking over

The new location will be Grand Finale's third and serve as a retail location while their desserts and pastries shop on Franklin Avenue in Grand Haven will be for events and production.

Jumpin Java opened in 1998 and has become a gathering place for locals like Jane Eggebeene, who visits with her walking club three times a week.

"We meet here in front of Jumpin Java at 8:15 Monday, Wednesday Friday. We sit in Jumpin Java and have coffee or whatever we want and sit and talk for an hour and half," Eggebeene said.

Erin Lyon, who has owned and operated the shop for the past nine years, said managing multiple responsibilities made it challenging to continue running the business. Lyon also owns Kenzie's Cafe, serves on several boards and is running for city council.

"As I look to the future and my time and energy I just don't have it in me anymore. And this space and this business both deserve more," Lyon admitted.

Lyon said Grand Finale is well-positioned to serve the area, especially with the new Marriott hotel opening next door.

"I can't wait for Grand Finale to be able to do breakfast lunch and dinner hopefully down the road so the people who are staying at the hotel next door can have an amazing dinner," Lyon said.

For regular customers like Eggebeene and her walking group, whether this is the right brew is still up in the air.

"We'll see what kind of coffee [Grand Finale] have," she said with a laugh.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube