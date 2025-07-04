Grand Haven's Fourth of July fireworks tradition dates back more than 130 years

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — People have been claiming their spots along the Grand Haven waterfront since Thursday in anticipation of the Fourth of July fireworks display, continuing a tradition that spans more than 130 years.

"We love the fireworks here that's why we come. We tell everyone they're the best fireworks in west Michigan" said members of the Kaczanowski family, longtime visitors to the area.

While many associate Grand Haven with fireworks during the Fourth of July or Coast Guard Festival, the first recorded firework display in town actually took place during German Day 134 years ago in October of 1891.

"Just a few years later in 1894 we have the first documented Fourth of July fireworks," said Erica Layton, Tri-Cities Historical Museum Director.

Organizers more than 130 years ago began planning their Fourth of July festivities in August of the previous year, with ambitious plans for the celebration.

"Having your fishing boats decorated doing fireworks off the boats having fires up on Dewey Hill behind us and then bringing in any military vessel that could participate to do a show for the tourists that are along the side," said Layton.

Today, the celebration attracts families from all around, including the Canfields who were visiting with their daughters from the Indianapolis area.

"I grew up here for the Fourth of July and the coast guard festival every year. The last time we visited was 1999 and so this year we wanted to bring out girls to the tradition of coming to Grand Haven," said Katrina Canfield, a first-time visitor.

While the Canfields are starting new traditions, the Kaczanowski family is continuing theirs — celebrating their 13th Fourth of July in Grand Haven.

"We love it we make memories every year we use chalk walk around. It's great building the memories with our kids," said the Kaczanowski family.

Layton says it's great to see the city come alive every year and is looking forward to many more fireworks displays on the waterfront.

"I especially enjoy it because I get to be here year round, but to see the smiles on families faces as their visiting the area. It's fun to be apart of in the tri-Cities," said Layton.

