Grand Haven's diesel plant renovation project may be changing course

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The renovation project for Grand Haven's retired diesel power plant on Harbor Drive could be undergoing significant changes, but some residents say they're being kept in the dark about the potential modifications.

Jim Hagen, who regularly attends city council meetings, discovered the possible changes through ChatGPT and expressed frustration about the lack of communication from city officials.

"My concern was the communication wasn't taking place and what was this new proposal all about," Hagen recalled.

Nearly two years ago, Grand Haven City Council members approved a plan to transform the old diesel plant into an event center with a rooftop bar and outdoor patio space. However, according to records from an August Economic Development Corporation and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board meeting, that plan appears to be shifting.

"When I saw the project scope changed I was surprised because they have been promoting the event center for a long time," Hagen said.

While no changes to the project have officially been proposed to the city, the possible modifications would eliminate the event center concept entirely. Instead, the plan discussed at the August board meeting calls for a small restaurant with six condos in the original building and 10 additional condos in a detached building.

The property was first purchased by CL Real Estate Development, Lakewood Construction in 2022, with Capstone joining as a partner in June 2025.

"The development group is concerned that the plan that was put forward five years ago may no longer be feasible. So, while no official changes have been made, we are exploring all our options right now," Capstone's John Groothuis said in a statement.

Dana Kollewehr, Grand Haven's assistant city manager, acknowledged that the developer is reevaluating options for the site. Kollewehr said the city will update neighbors on the project details and timeline once developers officially submit changes to the site plan.

"We haven't had any formal discussion at city council or with the planning commission so as that process unfolds, the public will definitely be informed and invited to participate in that," Kollewehr said.

