Grand Haven diesel plant to become event center, office space

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Officials in Grand Haven have approved a $1 million redevelopment deal for the city’s diesel plant.

The city council unanimously voted for it during a meeting on Monday.

CL Real Estate Development, a company based in Illinois, is buying the site. Lakewood Construction, which is in Holland, will also be working on the project.

The developers intend to turn the plant into a 300-person event center, office space and possibly a restaurant.

According to the buy-sell agreement, the developers must preserve part of the building’s face so it maintains its industrial look.

The deal also stipulates that the development may not build five condominium units until work on the plant is “substantially completed.”

There is a 120-day due diligence period for the developer in which they may back out of the agreement. They would also receive back a $20,000 deposit.

If the agreement passes the due diligence period, developers would have three years to complete the project.

“I think the end product is going to be something that our community can be proud of and a great destination point,” said Ryan Cummins, Grand Haven mayor pro temp. “I’m excited we were able to arrive at a buy-sell agreement that saves and preserves the building and really allows for some public uses of the building, rather than just residential condominiums.”

