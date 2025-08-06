Grand Haven's Centertown district's short-term rental project moves forward, new vision plan process begins

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A new development bringing short-term rentals to Grand Haven's Centertown district is moving forward, plus city officials have begun updating the area's vision plan for the first time in over a decade.

The Grand Haven City Council recently approved a zoning change for the Steinbach Crossing development, which will bring a new two-story building and 12 short-term rentals to the district.

In addition to the development project, the city has begun searching for consultants to create a new Centertown Vision Plan, updating the original plan from 2014.

"People think of downtown when they think of Grand Haven and not so much Centertown. It's going to kind of put us on the map because we've never really been on the map as center town," said Chris Weavers, owner of JW's Food & Spirits.

Weavers has owned her business in Centertown for 31 years and told me the area has consistently been overlooked by tourists.

"A lot else has not been done in Centertown to speak of. So I'm looking forward to new exciting changes and updates," Weavers said.

The city has put out a Request For Proposal searching for consultants to update the Centertown Vision Plan. The consultant will survey residents and local businesses, analyze current conditions and develop strategies for land use and economic development.

The Director for Grand Haven Main Street DDA, Chandi Pape noted that the original plan actually showed most businesses wanted short-term rentals. The updated plan will give city officials better insight into what current businesses want and the best strategies for growing the district.

"We don't have ways to expand, we're not going to be able to expand our downtown. So this is the next best option for us, it creates more opportunities for businesses to be down here," Pape said.

While some community members have expressed concerns about the changes, particularly regarding short-term rentals, Weavers believes the development will ultimately benefit the area.

"This is the catalyst for Centertown and I think Centertown can be the next vibrant pocket in Grand Haven," Weavers predicts.

The city plans to select a consultant for the updated vision plan by September and hope to have the survey completed by Spring. Meanwhile, the zoning change for the Steinbach Crossings project is headed back to the Planning Commission and is expected to be addressed by the City Council in the next two weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

