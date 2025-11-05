Grand Haven voters approve public safety millage, elect new council members

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven voters made their voices heard in Tuesday's election, approving a significant public safety millage and electing two new city council members to help guide the city's future.

According to unofficial results from the county's website, 5,392 Grand Haven voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's election.

One of the big decisions voters had to make was on a new 10-year, $15 million public safety millage that will bring upgrades and major renovations to the department's facility.

Mayor Bob Monetza thanked the voters and acknowledged the weight of the ask.

"We have a lot of needs that have been let go and kicked down the road for years and years," Monetza explained. "This was a substantial ask, and these are pretty uncertain times, but it was very important to our department."

Voters also selected two new city council members. Erin Lyon and Sarah Kallio beat out former council member Dennis Scott to secure the council's two open seats left by former council members Kevin McLaughlin and Karen Lowe.

Following the victory on Wednesday, Kallio said she's grateful to voters picking her and said she's looking forward to working on the board to protect the city's neighborhoods while also helping create a more business-friendly environment.

"I'm so happy, I'm so thankful, I'm so grateful," Kallio said. "This is something that I have the energy for, and I would really like to give back to a place that has given my family and me so much."

Lyon said she's excited to get started helping protect the city's natural resources while also finding ways to make housing more attainable for people working in Grand Haven

"I hope I can provide a younger perspective, as many of our council members are older. I'm still working; I run a business… I think I just bring a different perspective," Lyon said.

Once the election results are certified, the city will pick a day to swear in the new city council members and begin the process of upgrading the Department of Public Safety.

