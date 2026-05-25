Grand Haven visitors, businesses push through economic pressure to kick off summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's lakeshore is drawing summer visitors, but higher gas prices and travel costs are adding up for some making the trip.

WATCH: Grand Haven visitors and businesses push through economic pressure to kick off summer

Grand Haven visitors and businesses push through economic pressure to kick off summer

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Michigan is $4.50 — a price visitors from across the state are noticing.

"Hasn't changed our plans yet, but when we filled up the truck before we left home, yeah, you definitely feel it," the Benners, visitors from Lenawee County, said.

The Benners added the economic pressure could affect the rest of their season.

"It may impact the rest of our summer if the prices stay this high," the Benners said.

For visitors traveling from much farther away, the financial strain goes beyond the gas pump. Caitlin Hayter and Cara Barbee made the trip from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas, where airfare added to the cost of the trip.

"Ticket prices were really expensive. Yeah, she didn't bring the rest of her family because of ticket prices," Hayter and Barbee said.

Not everyone is feeling the pinch the same way. David Niewiek, visiting Grand Haven, said the costs haven't changed anything for him.

"No, it won't. I only can speak for myself," Niewiek said.

Despite the higher costs, AAA reported this year as the second-highest total number of travelers in Michigan for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

That strong turnout is showing up in Grand Haven's downtown businesses. Laura Girard, owner of the Surf Shop, said customer traffic is off to an encouraging start.

"We're glad summer is finally here," Girard said. "The traffic's been strong, we're just waiting for the summer to really kick off with school to get out, and then we'll really be able to tell by then."

For many visitors, the economic pressures aren't enough to keep them off the lakeshore. Adam Raha, a resident of Grand Haven, said the short window of warm weather is motivation enough.

"There's like three or four months of nice weather, so it's kind of a mad rush to get outside and enjoy it," Raha said.

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