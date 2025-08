GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After another successful Coast Guard Festival the fun in Grand Haven continues with the beach and a concert on the waterfront.

The Grand Haven State Park Beach is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

Following a break during the Coast Guard Festival, Free Concert Friday's continue this week. The concert starts at 6pm on Friday, August, 8th at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

Click here for more events in Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.

