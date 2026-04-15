GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging in Grand Haven has been encouraging independent living and making seniors feel at home since 1969.



WATCH: Grand Haven senior center is providing support for seniors and education for students

Grand Haven senior center is providing support for seniors and education for students

The center provides an affordable place to eat lunch, where the cost is whatever neighbors can afford to donate. At the facility, seniors can connect, participate in a number of activities, and get support.

"My doctor was like, You got to get out. So I started with the senior center again, and they've been a lifesaver," Nancy Pierce said.

The cafeteria serves as a primary gathering space, with members lining up every day for the soup and salad bar.

"On an average, we figured it's about 20 people a day. And when we get into the summer months, it could go up to 25 a day, 27 a day," John Marino said.

Marino, the meal program lead, is up early every day to cook and prep the food. Lately, he has been getting help from students in a local special education class.

"They come in on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And what they do is they learn food service basics," Marino said. "They'll set up my tables for me. They'll restock the salad bar."

Marino said he appreciates the extra hands and that the collaboration gives the students a chance to learn real-world skills.

"People here are just grateful that we have this working for them, and they're happy that the kids are there and they like seeing them," Marino said.

Whether a student or a senior, attendees say they feel right at home.

"It's like being with a big family. And if you need help, they're always there," Pierce said.

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