Grand Haven retirees trade golf courses for community service through volunteer program

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's Department of Public Safety has been transforming local retirees into community helpers through its Retired Senior Volunteer Program since 2004, offering an alternative to endless rounds of golf while addressing stretched public resources.

"At the end of the day public service is really stretched thin and so this is the ability to bring in people that willing to give back and provide that in a volunteer capacity," said Nichole Hudson, Grand Haven Public Safety Chief.

For 21 years the Retired Senior Volunteers Program has provided seniors in the area a chance to serve their community. They help with the departments residential vacation checks, Knox Box key management, school visits, handicap parking enforcement and assistance during various community events.

Mary Jane Brunner stands as one of the program's original members, joining over 20 years ago despite having no prior police department experience.

"I never was in a police department before until I started this," Brunner said.

As a longtime volunteer, Brunner has found a unique niche visiting area schools with her emotional support dogs, Lizzy and Lady, bringing joy to local students.

"It used to be me when I walked in the classroom they would go 'oh, oh, officer Brunner is here.' Not anymore, it's Lizzy and Lady," Brunner said.

The impact of her canine companions extends beyond simple visits, providing comfort to children who need extra support.

"She has helped so many kids there's just been great visits where kids just need to sit by her and work with her," Brunner said.

For volunteer Joe Laethem, the program offers purpose beyond recreational activities.

"I like to play golf, but you can only play so much golf… everybody wants to find a purpose, everybody wants to do good things and help other people and I think this is one of the things I could do to help do that," Laethem said.

Retirees above the age of 50 and are interested in joining the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program are encouraged to visit the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety to sign up.

