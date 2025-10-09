GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two important projects in Grand Haven are back on track after Michigan's state budget delay temporarily stalled progress last week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget legislation on Tuesday, about a week after the deadline. The delay put a hold on research for updating Centertown's vision plan and the planned renovation of the Grand Haven Jewelry building downtown.

WATCH: Grand Haven projects resume after Michigan budget delay

Grand Haven projects resume after Michigan budget delay

"Those are things we can't control so I think what we do is our business and I think the state has to do their business and hopefully they'll get it going and get things done," Centertown buisness owner Dan Borchers said.

Borchers and his family have owned the The Frame & Mat Shop in Grand Haven's Centertown since 1970. In August, the city announced plans to update Centertown's vison plan for the first time in over a decade.

"This whole area will be redeveloped and it's pretty exciting for the city of Grand Haven and for the residents of Grand Haven," Borchers said.

In September, the city selected a consultant to conduct research updating Centertown's vision plan to help guide future growth in the district. That research was being funded in part by a state grant, meaning any work had to be put on hold during budget negotiations.

"If the state budget hadn't been passed they would be kind of stalled for a bit longer," Grand Haven's assistant city manager Dana Kollewehr said.

Kollewehr also pointed to other services and projects in the city that require state funding, like the plan to renovate the Grand Haven Jewelry building.

"Just on an annual basis the revenue sharing we get from the state is vitally important, but also we do have other state grants through other departments like the department of transportation and through the DNR and sometimes through EGLE," Kollewehr said.

She said she's grateful to have a budget passed so the city can now move forward with its goal to grow Grand Haven.

"[I'm] thankful that the state of Michigan from both the Democrats and Republicans were able to come together and help the state out and certainly pass a budget and help us see all these projects come to fruition," Kollewehr said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube