GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Dave Klaassen, a longtime city leader and entrepreneur in Grand Haven who played a role in the creation of Bicentennial Park and the Lighthouse Connector Path, passed away Tuesday. He was 84.

WATCH: Grand Haven mourns the loss of longtime city leader Dave Klaassen

Grand Haven mourns the loss of longtime city leader Dave Klaassen

Klaassen served on the Grand Haven City Council for 12 years and spent more than 50 years serving as the director at the Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

"Anything that made Grand Haven grander, is what Dave wanted to have happen," Dave's son Scott said.

His passion and care extended through his work with the Coast Guard Festival, as well as bringing the Lighthouse Connector Path and Bicentennial Park to life.

Ken Formsma, a longtime friend and colleague, said Klaassen played a key role in making the boardwalk what it is today.

"Our first fundraiser was on the first Saturday of September, 1982. It was called fill your tank and buy a plank," Formsma recalled.

By August 1984, after years of fundraising and $3.5 million from the federal government, they cut the ribbon on the boardwalk.

"He did things for the right reason. He loved his community," Formsma said.

After a life of serving the Grand Haven community, he's still making a difference. All proceeds from his memorial are being donated to Mulligan's Hollow's fundraiser to update their snowmaking system.

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