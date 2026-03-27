Grand Haven historical archive nears reopening after January flood causes $40,000 in building damage

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Community Archive and Research Center in Grand Haven is almost back up and running after flooding in January, thanks to support and donations from neighbors.

WATCH: Grand Haven historical archive nears reopening after January flood

Grand Haven historical archive nears reopening after January flood

The flood badly damaged the floor, walls, and furniture, but luckily no artifacts were harmed. Still, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum needed to find a way to raise $40,000 for repairs.

Hearing the need, local businesses and neighbors stepped up and started donating.

The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation provided an immediate impact grant, with New Holland Tasting Room and the Third Coast Author and Book Festival also collecting donations.

"A lot of community partners kind of coming forward and saying, Hey, we heard about this water incident. How can we help? And that's what makes the tri-cities so special, is the neighbors really come forward and they want to pitch in when there's been something like this that's not expected," Tri-Cities Historical Museum Executive Director Erica Layton said.

The center, celebrating it's tenth year in operation, has been renovated with new flooring, walls and windows, as well as improvements like a dedicated volunteer working space.

The fundraiser and restoration process is still underway. Layton said they will begin moving everything back in the building within the week and plan to open to the public in May.

"That's been a relief for me as an executive director, to know that the community sees us, they care, and they respond in kind," Layton said.

To donate, text 'fix the flood' to 50155, or click here for the center's fundraising page.

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