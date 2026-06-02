Grand Haven city council votes to split snowmelt system costs evenly with downtown businesses

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven city council members voted Monday to approve a change to how the city bills businesses for the downtown snowmelt system.

WATCH: Grand Haven council changes snowmelt billing burden on downtown businesses

Grand Haven council changes snowmelt billing burden on downtown businesses

The move comes after city council members put a pause on the bill in May.

The decision shifts the annual snowmelt bill from a 75-25 split — with businesses covering the larger share — to an even 50-50 split between businesses and the city. The change saves downtown businesses over $36,755.65 this year.

For businesses like Buffalo Bob's and Fortino's, the billing adjustment is especially helpful.

Jill Hutchinson, owner of Buffalo Bob's, said the bill typically runs into four figures.

"It's usually, you know, four figures, so there you go," Hutchinson said.

Kelly Larson, owner of Fortino's, said the snowmelt system has become more expensive to operate over time.

"City leaders spent a lot of time trying to get us a snow melt system, and it has evolved over time with the BLP moving and how they run it now. So, it is a lot more expensive to run," Larson said.

With costs rising, Larson said downtown business owners are grateful for the change.

"I think it's a really nice proposal. It's very generous of them to be able to figure out how to take on the maintenance of it for themselves, so that'll help offset our bills a little bit," Larson said.

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