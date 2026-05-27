GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An overhaul to the state's commercial fishing regulations could be on the way, as state lawmakers discuss bills making their way through Lansing.

WATCH: Grand Haven charter captains raise concerns over bills loosening commercial fishing rules

Grand Haven charter captains raise concerns over bills loosening commercial fishing rules

The bills are aimed at helping Michigan's commercial fishing industry by allowing commercial fishermen to catch more species, including trout and walleye. But the proposed changes have created a divide in the fishing community.

According to the DNR, fishing generates about $4 billion in economic impact for the state. Local charter boat captains say that figure could shrink if the bills pass.

The legislation was introduced to help the state's shrinking commercial fishing industry, which has struggled over the past decade due to a decrease in the whitefish population — the main species commercial fishermen target.

Brian Moat, co-owner of FishGH in Grand Haven, said he understands the industry's struggle but is concerned the same population problems could spread to other species if the bills are approved.

"In other places throughout the world commercial fishing has decimated a lot of the population, so we just don't want to see that happen here," Moat said.

Brian Butts, owner of Sea Flea Charters, said he is concerned about the effect the potential changes could have on everyday anglers and communities along the lakeshore.

"Do I think it's a good idea? No, I don't, I really don't," Butts said.

While Butts opposes the current bills, he said he remains open to changes that would support the fishing industry without affecting charter operations.

"This bill is something that I'm not for because I'm on the other side of the business. Now if there's something that doesn't affect us much that would help them out, I'm all for it," Butts said.

The bills are up for debate in the House Natural Resources and Tourism Committee.

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