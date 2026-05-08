Grand Haven businesses brace for summer season amid rising gas prices and travel costs

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's downtown social district is set to open next week, with crews shutting down the first block to kick off the summer season. Local businesses are welcoming the return of warm-weather visitors, but some are tempering expectations as rising gas prices and travel costs loom over the season.

WATCH: Grand Haven businesses brace for summer amid rising gas prices and travel costs

Grand Haven businesses brace for summer amid rising gas prices and travel costs

According to AAA, a gallon of gas costs $1.65 more this year than it did at the same time last year.

Thomas Tibeau, owner of Hostetter's News Agency, a longtime downtown staple, said the start of summer brings a familiar sense of excitement — but also some uncertainty.

"It's a sigh of relief, but it's also fun because there's people around," Tibeau said.

Still, Tibeau said he expects higher energy costs to weigh on visitor spending this year.

"I just don't think it's going to be as strong as it has been in the past. The energy prices will impact," Tibeau said.

He believes visitors will still make the trip to Grand Haven, but may tighten their budgets once they arrive. He's also hoping the weather works in the city's favor.

"If we have sunny, warm weekends, that helps. Please, let it rain on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, not Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday," Tibeau said.

Newer downtown businesses are approaching the season with more optimism. Dave Evanoski of Grand Haven Beach Co. said foot traffic around the second block has already been encouraging.

"Being down here on the second block, all the great stores were surrounded by. People are walking down here with their dogs their families. We're getting a lot more foot traffic it's really exciting," Evanoski said.

According to a 2025 report from Grand Haven Main Street, the city draws more than 700,000 visitors each year, though the report also noted a slight drop in overall visits.

Evanoski acknowledged the concerns heading into the season but said he and fellow business owners are staying positive.

"There's always a concern…it's going to hurt a little bit, but people want to get out. Spring, summer is here, they don't want to be stuck at home," Evanoski said.

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