GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The 64th annual Grand Haven Art Festival is bringing thousands of art enthusiasts and a significant economic boost to downtown businesses this weekend.

The three-day event is expected to draw an additional 30,000 people to the downtown area, including visitors from out of state who travel specifically for the festival.

"It brings so many people down...especially people that haven't been here before. We actually have people come out of state just for the art festival," said April Tripp, Director of Programs and Events for The Chamber Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg.

WATCH: Grand Haven art festival expected to draw 30,000 visitors, boost local business

Grand Haven art festival expected to draw 30,000 visitors, boost local business

For local businesses, the festival marks the unofficial start of the summer season and represents one of the year's most profitable weekends.

"This really kind of is the true kick off to summer. From here we just keep climbing up and you know it's an exciting time to be downtown," said Sharon Behn, Co-Owner of Borr's Shoes & Accessories.

Behn notes that the festival creates unique opportunities for her business.

"Sometimes believe it or not people forget their shoes or they don't wear comfortable shoes and so for me I get to capitalize on all of that. For the weekend of art festival for Borr's Shoes it's one of our largest weekends of the entire year," Behn said.

The Chamber attributes the festival's success to the quality of participating artists, many of whom selectively choose Grand Haven as one of their few annual shows.

"A lot of people they may only do four shows a year and Grand Haven is one that they always want to do, because they know that this community loves its artists and always wants to promote and take care of them," Tripp said.

Local artist Brad Patterson, who grew up in Grand Haven and now displays his work at festivals nationwide, appreciates the opportunity to share his art in his hometown.

"When I graduated high school I knew I was going to go into art… now I travel all over the country, but having something like this right here is special," Patterson said.

For Patterson, the personal connections made during art festivals are particularly meaningful.

"That's the connection you want at the art festivals meeting the artists getting a little bit into the work a little in depth the art means a little more," Patterson said.

"Since I've been doing this for so long I have people that remember my kids as babies and now they're taller than me," he added.

For more information on festival events, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube