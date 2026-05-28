GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Fortino's, one of the longest-serving storefronts in downtown Grand Haven, has wrapped up a $150,000 renovation on its century-old building.

WATCH: Fortino's candy shop completes $150,000 renovation on Grand Haven's Main Street

Fortino's candy shop completes $150,000 renovation project

The candy and sweets shop has operated on the city's Main Street for more than 115 years. Renovations began in February, bringing improvements to both the front and back of the building.

The upgrades included new signs and windows and created more floor space for both Fortino's and the neighboring business, Algeria Boutique.

Kelly Larson owns Fortino's and said she sees herself as a steward of the beloved shop.

"People care a lot about this store, and we've learned that over time. I'm going on 12 years now of owning the store, and so we've likened ourselves to be more caretakers of the store. I am preserving it for generations to come," Larson said.

Larson is also planning a mural inside the store depicting old town Grand Haven through new town Grand Haven, and superimposing the former Fortino's through the generations.

Fortino's is encouraging visitors and neighbors to come check out all the upgrades this summer.

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