Former school dean charged with criminal sexual conduct; Spring Lake man denied bond

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A Spring Lake man is facing serious sexual misconduct charges after the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation earlier this month.

Charles Martin Freeman, 38, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Freeman was taken into custody March 9 and booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

He was arraigned Tuesday via video in the 58th District Court in Grand Haven before Judge Craig Bunce. Bond was denied.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office began investigating Freeman on March 8. The following day, detectives presented their findings to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and obtained an arrest warrant.

Freeman had been working as dean of students at Walden Green Montessori School in Ferrysburg. He resigned before the school learned criminal charges had been filed.

The school says the incident occurred at Freeman's home, not on school grounds. Detectives have been in close contact with the school and say they are not aware of any sexual misconduct occurring there.

School Director Mark Roessing said student safety is the school's highest priority and that prompt and appropriate steps were taken as information became available.

The school has made trauma-informed counselors available to students, and a school social worker is supporting staff.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube