Coast Guard seaman honored for rescuing 97-year-old man who fell from pier

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A U.S. Coast Guard seaman who rescued a 97-year-old man during Coast Guard Festival Tuesday received recognition from his leadership and the man's family.

Seaman Joe Turk was honored Thursday by the District Commander of the Great Lakes Rear Admiral Jon Hickey after jumping off the pier to save Frederick Unger, who had fallen into the Grand River.

WATCH: Coast Guard seaman honored for rescuing 97-year-old man who fell into Grand River

Coast Guard seaman honored for rescuing 97-year-old man who fell into Grand River

"Less than 48 hours ago Seaman Joe Turk jumped off this pier that we're standing on today to save a man's life," said RADM Hickey.

Unger's five children met with Turk Thursday morning to express their gratitude for his heroic actions.

"It was wonderful to meet him," Unger's daughter Lori Potter said. "We were so happy to be able to thank him personally and telll him how grateful we are."

Unger, who cannot swim, was waiting for his son on the pier when he lost his balance on his walker and fell six feet into the Grand River.

"I feel that he is my father's guardian angel," Potter said. "[My father is] just overwhelmed by the whole thing. He's very appreciative he knows how luck he was that he was there."

Turk, who had to tread water for over 20 minutes in full uniform, remained humble about his actions.

"He was down there battling with me, and together we made it out," Turk said.

Unger is still recovering in the hospital, but he is stable. And although he wasn't able to attend the ceremony, Turk hopes to visit Unger in the hospital soon.

"His family is awesome. They're very grateful, very kind, and we're hoping to get to the hospital so I can see him," Turk said.

Potter confirmed they're working to arrange the meeting. "We're going to try to do that. Yes we are."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube