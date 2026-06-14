City of Grand Haven installing doggie bag dispensers downtown following business complaints

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The City of Grand Haven is installing doggie bag dispensers downtown following complaints from business owners.

WATCH: Doggie bag dispensers coming to downtown GH following business complaints

Doggie bag dispensers coming to downtown GH following business complaints

Summertime tourists have returned to the lakeshore, and while downtown Grand Haven storefronts welcome the business visitors bring, some owners say they haven't been thrilled with what some visitors' pets leave behind.

Jill Hutchinson, a co-owner of Buffalo Bob's on the second block of Grand Haven's Main Street, said the problem has been getting worse.

"They need to put in dog [bag] dispensers so that people aren't leaving their dogs mess on the sidewalk," Hutchinson said.

Buffalo Bob's has operated on the corner for 30 years. Hutchinson said that while most dog walkers do pick up after their pets, she has noticed more and more instances of people leaving waste behind — and the consequences have made their way inside the store.

"And the thing is, they leave it and then people walk through it, they walk through the store, it's been on the carpet before," Hutchinson said. "So, we really need — they really need to address that."

Relief appears to be on the way for Hutchinson and other downtown businesses. The executive director for Grand Haven Main Street said the dispensers will be installed by the end of the week.

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