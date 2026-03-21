GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Farmers Market is preparing for a unique season as a $17.9 million construction project to renovate the area will force vendors to move midway through the year.

WATCH: Chinook Pier renovation will create "unique" Grand Haven Farmers Market season

Chinook Pier renovation will create "unique" Grand Haven farmers market season

Developers are working to renovate Chinook Pier, adding three buildings for a restaurant, retail space and a new market facility. The renovation project will last about two years.

The season is set to kick off on Saturday, May 2, with construction starting after Coast Guard Festival in August.

Matt Vander Velde, a vendor who has sold popcorn at Chinook Pier for 15 years and the new co-manager of the farmers market, said they will move to a temporary home.

"We're starting the market here with our normal vendors, normal location, dates, times, and then after Coast Guard festival, we plan on moving up to Mulligan's Hollow," Vander Velde said.

He said starting the season at Chinook Pier will give them a chance to make people aware of the move, plus they will be putting out flyers and posting on social media to get the word out.

"The biggest concern we have moving is we've been here for almost 40 years, and so if we don't get the word out very well, it will be a little bit of a shock to people," Vander Velde said.

The temporary setup will be in the parking lot just east of the playground at Mulligan's Hollow. Vander Velde said the new setup will make parking a little snug for their 25 vendors and hundreds of customers.

He said the upgrades will pay off and looks forward to returning to Chinook Pier in 2028.

"With the shops being gone here, it's been a little weird the last few years, so it's going to be a really great opportunity for really connecting the riverfront to the downtown," Vander Velde said.

Click here for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube