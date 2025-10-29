Allendale Public Schools considers third bond proposal after two failed attempts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For the third time in three years, Allendale Public Schools is exploring a bond proposal after the previous two attempts failed.

The district asked voters to pass proposals worth around $88 million in Aug. 2024 and May 2025. Both proposals were rejected with the most recent failing by an even wider margin.

During a presentation to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Garth Cooper outlined what a potential third proposal might include, focusing primarily on educational needs rather than athletic facilities.

"People want us to focus on the academics, classroom space, educational space and I think that the bones of what we're looking at is very focused on the academic side," Cooper said.

Cooper told parents that the possible third proposal would cost between $50 million and $65 million and focus mainly on upgrading and maintaining educational spaces. He explained that the third proposal would actually result in at least a 1% decrease to the tax rate.

"Instead of paying 12 mils it would be more like 11 or even less than 11. So, there is an opportunity here to reset the floor on what the percentages would be to repay the debt and it would only extend the payments a couple of years," Cooper explained.

The third proposal would still include some improvements to athletic facilities. Cooper floated out the idea of adding turf to the football field and a complex for baseball and softball.

While most parents in attendance Tuesday supported moving forward with a new bond, some expressed concerns about the financial impact on taxpayers.

"I don't have criticism of the field house for sports. I want to support the sporting teams but the question is the priorities that are being introduced," one resident said.

Another resident criticized the process, saying, "All these bond proposals pop up and there's really no thought put into it except get your wish list in."

Cooper acknowledged these concerns and said the district wants to be mindful of the community's feedback.

"One of the things that was confirmed for us is that people want us to make sure that any list or proposal that comes forward represents the actual needs of the district more so than wants," Cooper said.

The school board will now review the feedback from parents before deciding whether to proceed with the bond proposal. If approved, they'll create a steering committee to start developing a concrete starting in November.

High School Additions & Remodeling

- Cafeteria improvements

- Industrial & performing arts improvements

Oakwood Intermediate/Administration Remodeling

Evergreen Elementary Remodeling

Early Childhood Center Additions & Remodeling

- Renovation and expansions Transportation Maintenance

- Canopies & traffic circulation improvements

- Parking and site circulation improvements

- Playground improvements

Athletic Improvements

- Football stadium upgrades (add turf, track resurfacing, new scoreboard, concession building remodel)

- Baseball/Softball field upgrades (relocate baseball field near softball field to create complex, bleacher improvements, add turf, add bullpens, upgrade dugouts, upgrade press box and PA)

- Soccer field upgrades (add dugouts, upgrade concession and bleachers, add netting and fencing)

